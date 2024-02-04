Watch CBS News
1 person killed in vehicle crash in San Joaquin County

LINDEN - One person is dead after a vehicle crash in San Joaquin County.

On Sunday around 7:30 a.m., the vehicle was driving along 19909 E Comstock Road in town of Linden in San Joaquin County, when it apparently drove into a field and crashed, according to officials. 

The CHP says that one person was found dead at the scene near a vehicle. No other vehicles were involved. Officers believe that speed was likely a factor.

No further vehicles have been released

