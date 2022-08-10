1 person killed in Colusa County plane crash

COLUSA COUNTY - A plane has crashed in Colusa County, killing one person on board.

According to the Colusa County Sheriff's Office, the plane went down near McDermott Road near the edge of Colusa and Glenn counties. The pilot of the plane was killed in the crash. No one else was on the plane at the time.

The plane was identified as a single-engine Sonex Waiex.

Both the FAA and the NTSB are investigating the crash.