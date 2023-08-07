Watch CBS News
Pedestrian hit and killed by freight train in downtown Sacramento

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - One person has been killed by a freight train in downtown Sacramento.

According to the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), at around 3:16 p.m., a BNSF train hit a pedestrian  "trespasser" in the area of the P Street railroad crossing. The victim, described as 40-50 years old, was on a bicycle when they were hit, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a statement.

The stopped train has blocked all cross streets near 20th Street between E and R streets. There is no expected time of when the train will be moved, so people are urged to use alternate routes through the area.

train-collision.png
Obtained by CBS13

Cal OES says the rail main line is closed for an investigation. There was no derailment and there are no hazmat concerns as a result of the incident.

