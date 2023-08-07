Pedestrian hit and killed by freight train in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - One person has been killed by a freight train in downtown Sacramento.

According to the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), at around 3:16 p.m., a BNSF train hit a pedestrian "trespasser" in the area of the P Street railroad crossing. The victim, described as 40-50 years old, was on a bicycle when they were hit, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a statement.

The stopped train has blocked all cross streets near 20th Street between E and R streets. There is no expected time of when the train will be moved, so people are urged to use alternate routes through the area.

Cal OES says the rail main line is closed for an investigation. There was no derailment and there are no hazmat concerns as a result of the incident.