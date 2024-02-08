1 person killed, 3 others hurt in crash on Fair Oaks Boulevard in Carmichael

Deadly crash under investigation in Carmichael

Deadly crash under investigation in Carmichael

Deadly crash under investigation in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL – One person has died and three other people have been taken to the hospital after a crash along a major Carmichael road Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Fair Oaks Boulevard, near Shelfield Drive.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but three vehicles ended up being involved.

It appears one of the cars was t-boned – leaving that car completely totaled.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and confirmed that one person had been killed in the crash.

The other three people hurt in the crash were transported with minor injuries.