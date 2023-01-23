1 person killed, 2 others injured in Citrus Heights vehicle crash

CITRUS HEIGHTS - Two vehicles collided in Citrus Heights, killing one person and injuring two others.

At around 7:43 p.m. Sunday, two vehicles collided on Auburn Boulevard at Cobalt Way in Citrus Heights. The crash resulted in a fatality and two others with critical injuries, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. The two injured people were extricated from their vehicles and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Citrus Heights police have closed the eastbound lanes of Auburn Boulevard at Cobalt Way and westbound Auburn Boulevard at San Tomas Drive as a result of the crash.

No further details have been released at this time.