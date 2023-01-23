Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person killed, 2 others injured in Citrus Heights vehicle crash

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

CITRUS HEIGHTS - Two vehicles collided in Citrus Heights, killing one person and injuring two others. 

auburn-citrus-heights-fatal-2.jpg
Sacramento Metro Fire Dept.

At around 7:43 p.m. Sunday, two vehicles collided on Auburn Boulevard at Cobalt Way in Citrus Heights. The crash resulted in a fatality and two others with critical injuries, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. The two injured people were extricated from their vehicles and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.  

Citrus Heights police have closed the eastbound lanes of Auburn Boulevard at Cobalt Way and westbound Auburn Boulevard at San Tomas Drive as a result of the crash.  

auburn-citrus-heights-fatal-5.jpg
Sacramento Metro Fire Dept.

No further details have been released at this time.  

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 9:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.