Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person is dead after a crash on Highway 99 in Stockton

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — One person is dead after a crash on Highway 99 in Stockton.

According to CHP Stockton, at 4:25 p.m., the driver of a vehicle traveling on Highway 99 near Liberty Road was driving recklessly.

At some point, the driver lost control, the vehicle veered off the road, crashed into a fence, and the driver was ejected.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, but CHP has not provided any more details on the incident.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 9:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.