1 person is dead after a crash on Highway 99 in Stockton
STOCKTON — One person is dead after a crash on Highway 99 in Stockton.
According to CHP Stockton, at 4:25 p.m., the driver of a vehicle traveling on Highway 99 near Liberty Road was driving recklessly.
At some point, the driver lost control, the vehicle veered off the road, crashed into a fence, and the driver was ejected.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, but CHP has not provided any more details on the incident.
