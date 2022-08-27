1 person is dead after a crash on Highway 99 in Stockton

STOCKTON — One person is dead after a crash on Highway 99 in Stockton.

According to CHP Stockton, at 4:25 p.m., the driver of a vehicle traveling on Highway 99 near Liberty Road was driving recklessly.

At some point, the driver lost control, the vehicle veered off the road, crashed into a fence, and the driver was ejected.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, but CHP has not provided any more details on the incident.