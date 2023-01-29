1 person injured, suspect detained after stabbing at Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - One person has been detained after a stabbing at a Sacramento apartment complex.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at around 9:20 a.m., one male was stabbed at an apartment complex located at 4141 Palm Avenue. The male was transported to a hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown.
A suspect has been detained in connection to the stabbing. The incident remains under investigation.
