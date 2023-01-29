Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person injured, suspect detained after stabbing at Sacramento apartment complex

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - One person has been detained after a stabbing at a Sacramento apartment complex. 

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at around 9:20 a.m., one male was stabbed at an apartment complex located at 4141 Palm Avenue. The male was transported to a hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown.   

A suspect has been detained in connection to the stabbing. The incident remains under investigation. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 29, 2023 / 12:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.