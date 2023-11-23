Watch CBS News
1 person injured in South Sacramento shooting

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

At around 12:20 Thursday, police responded to reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Summer Stroll Circle, just off Mack Road in South Sacramento, according to a police statement. When officers arrived, they found that someone had been shot had in the abdomen and had taken themselves to the hospital. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. 

Police say that one structure and multiple vehicles were hit by bullets. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 1:20 PM PST

