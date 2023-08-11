1 person hospitalized after shooting near Citrus Heights strip mall

CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a busy strip mall in Citrus Heights on Thursday night.

Metro Fire of Sacramento officials said first responders got to the scene just before 9 p.m.

At the scene, a victim with a gunshot wound was found. That person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

No other details have been released at this point.

CITRUS HEIGHTS SHOOTING: One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a shopping center in Citrus Heights. At least one person shot in the parking lot near the Chuck E. Cheese. One witness telling me he heard at least three shots. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/zQZMOVULwR — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) August 11, 2023