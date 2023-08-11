1 person hospitalized after shooting near Citrus Heights strip mall
CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a busy strip mall in Citrus Heights on Thursday night.
Metro Fire of Sacramento officials said first responders got to the scene just before 9 p.m.
At the scene, a victim with a gunshot wound was found. That person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
No other details have been released at this point.
