1 person hospitalized after shooting near Citrus Heights strip mall

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a busy strip mall in Citrus Heights on Thursday night.

Metro Fire of Sacramento officials said first responders got to the scene just before 9 p.m.

At the scene, a victim with a gunshot wound was found. That person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

No other details have been released at this point. 

First published on August 10, 2023 / 9:35 PM

First published on August 10, 2023 / 9:35 PM

