1 person hospitalized after Arden Arcade apartment fire

ARDEN ARCADE – One person has been taken to the hospital after an early morning fire at an apartment in Sacramento County.

The fire was first reported around 3 a.m. Wednesday near Arden Way and the Alta Arden Expressway.

One unit was involved, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento, and crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to other units.

Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Investigators believe the incident started in the bathroom.