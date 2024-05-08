1 person found dead in south Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO – One person has died and firefighters have started CPR on another person after a house fire in south Sacramento late Wednesday morning.

The scene is along Niantic Way, off of 21st Street.

Sacramento Fire crews arrived at the scene just before 11 a.m. and found a heavy fire at the single-story home.

Firefighters say one person was found dead inside the home; another victim is receiving CPR.

No other details about the incident, including how the fire may have started, have been released at this point in the investigation.

Updated story to follow.