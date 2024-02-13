1 person found dead in Handly Way house fire in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — One person was found dead in a house fire in south Sacramento on Tuesday night.

The fire happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a residence along Handly Way, which is located just east of Freeport Boulevard between Florin and Meadowview Roads.

The Sacramento Fire Department said two other people were able to escape the home.

The fire has since been extinguished. The cause is not known at this time.

CBS13 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more.