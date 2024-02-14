1 person found dead, arrest made after house fire in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — An arrest has now been made after one person was found dead in a house fire in south Sacramento on Tuesday night.

The fire happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a residence along Handly Way, which is located just east of Freeport Boulevard between Florin and Meadowview Roads.

The Sacramento Fire Department said firefighters arrived to heavy flames coming from the front of the home. People outside the home told them that there were people inside the burning home.

Crews went into the home and two of the people inside were able to escape without injury. Firefighters continued searching the home, and that's when they found the third person dead.

That person was only described as an adult.

The fire department said it is not yet clear exactly how the person died, and they would be working with Sacramento police to investigate. The fire has been deemed suspicious with the possibility of arson.

The fire has since been extinguished. The cause is not known at this time.

On Wednesday, the Sacramento Police Department announced that they had arrested 28-year-old James Joseph in connection to the incident. He's being booked into Sacramento County Jail on arson and homicide charges.