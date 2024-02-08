1 person found dead as crews battle south Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO — One person was found dead as crews battled a house fire in the south Sacramento area on Thursday night.
The Sacramento Fire Department said crews responded at around 10:45 p.m. to the blaze along Archean Way.
The deceased was only described as an adult.
Sacramento firefighters located the individual during a secondary search of the residence.
The cause if the fire is not known at this time.
