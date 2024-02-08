Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person found dead as crews battle south Sacramento house fire

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — One person was found dead as crews battled a house fire in the south Sacramento area on Thursday night.

The Sacramento Fire Department said crews responded at around 10:45 p.m. to the blaze along Archean Way.

The deceased was only described as an adult.

Sacramento firefighters located the individual during a secondary search of the residence.

The cause if the fire is not known at this time.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 11:06 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.