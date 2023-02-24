Watch CBS News
1 person dies after crash in Davis that started as police chase

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

DAVIS - One person has died following a police chase and crash in Davis. 

The Davis Police Department says that the crash involved one vehicle that was being pursued by police. At some point, the vehicle crashed in the area of 5th and G Streets and caught fire. 

It's unknown if anyone other than the driver was in the vehicle at the time. 

No further information has been released. 

February 23, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

