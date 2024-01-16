Local News

1 person dies after being shot multiple times in West Sacramento

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO - A person who was shot in West Sacramento on Monday night died of their injuries.

The victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead despite receiving treatment, the West Sacramento Police said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Police found the victim in the 1700 block of West Capitol Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. after being notified of the situation, police say.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident and the investigation is still considered active and ongoing. 

No further information about the incident has been released.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 11:58 AM PST

