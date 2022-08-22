Watch CBS News
1 person detained after reported shooting at Capitol Casino in Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

Police respond to reports of shooting at Capitol Casino in Sacramento
Police respond to reports of shooting at Capitol Casino in Sacramento 01:01

SACRAMENTO - There is a heavy police presence at Capitol Casino in Sacramento after a shooting was reported at the business Monday. 

According to a Sacramento Police Department statement, officers were called out to the business at 16th and Dreher streets on reports of shots fired at the business. They say one person has been detained and that the situation is now "stable".

There is crime scene tape up around the building and several police cruisers are still parked nearby. A firetruck was seen leaving the area.

There were people standing in the casino parking lot when CBS13 arrived at the scene. Those people, presumably employees and patrons, were interviewed by police and then allowed to go back inside. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on August 22, 2022 / 7:12 AM

