1 person dead in Orangevale after their house caught fire overnight

SACRAMENTO -- A house fire in Orangevale caused the death of one person, said authorities.

The fire was reported late Monday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Greenback Lane, west of Hazel Avenue.

According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the fire was in the front room of the house, which was being used as a bedroom. Firefighters were able to put out the flames within 10 minutes.

Battalion Chief Christopher Reed said, "The problem with this is that you have cars driving by. Greenback is a pretty well-traveled street, so we have to make sure our crews are protected. We were able to park our apparatus in the street and shut down Greenback in both directions until we were able to get CHP to shut the road down."

Crews ventilated and searched the house and found one occupant in the house.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.