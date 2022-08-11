1 person dead in Carmichael residential fire

Deadly house fire in Carmichael now under investigation after a body was found

One person died in a deadly house fire in Carmichael.

According to the Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire broke out in the area of Camino and Walnut Avenues around 2:43 p.m. The fire was knocked down at the single-story home before it could spread to nearby structures. Power poles were also burned, knocking out power to SMUD customers. Utility workers are on-scene making repairs.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

This is a developing story.