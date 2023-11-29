1 person dead, another hospitalized in Rio Linda crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Rio Linda early Wednesday morning.
The crash was first reported just before 6 a.m. near W. 6th Street and W. Elkhorn Boulevard.
Two vehicles were involved, but exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
It appears at least one of the vehicles ended up with heavy damage in a ditch just off the road.
California Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital.
Officers remain at the scene investigating the crash. One lane of traffic is blocked.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.