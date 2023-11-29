Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person dead, another hospitalized in Rio Linda crash

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Deadly crash in Rio Linda under investigation
Deadly crash in Rio Linda under investigation 00:39

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Rio Linda early Wednesday morning.

The crash was first reported just before 6 a.m. near W. 6th Street and W. Elkhorn Boulevard.

Two vehicles were involved, but exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

It appears at least one of the vehicles ended up with heavy damage in a ditch just off the road.

California Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital.

Officers remain at the scene investigating the crash. One lane of traffic is blocked. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 8:01 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.