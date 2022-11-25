Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person dead after vehicle flips over into Solano County ditch

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

1 person dead after vehicle flips over into Solano County ditch
1 person dead after vehicle flips over into Solano County ditch 01:32

SOLANO COUNTY - One person has died in Solano County between Vacaville and Dixon after the vehicle they were in flipped over into a ditch.

At around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities received the report of a vehicle that had left the road and flipped over into a ditch in a rural area near Clark and Hawkins roads, the CHP says. One person in the vehicle was pronounced dead. 

Clark Road to Pitt School Road was closed in both directions due to law enforcement activity. 

Only one vehicle was involved in the incident.

No further information has been released.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 10:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.