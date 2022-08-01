1 person arrested after fire at homeless camp near Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA -- A suspect is in custody after a fire at a homeless camp went on to burn nearly an acre near Rancho Cordova.
The incident happened a little before 10 a.m. Monday near Zinfandel Drive and Douglas Road.
Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found the flames at a homeless camp in a field. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire after it burned about .5 acres.
Investigators believe the fire was human-caused and a suspect has already been arrested. The name of the suspect has not been released.
No injuries were reported.
