1 person arrested after fire at homeless camp near Rancho Cordova

By CBS13 Staff

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A suspect is in custody after a fire at a homeless camp went on to burn nearly an acre near Rancho Cordova.

The incident happened a little before 10 a.m. Monday near Zinfandel Drive and Douglas Road.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found the flames at a homeless camp in a field. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire after it burned about .5 acres.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused and a suspect has already been arrested. The name of the suspect has not been released.

No injuries were reported. 

First published on August 1, 2022 / 12:25 PM

