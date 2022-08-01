1 person arrested after fire at homeless camp near Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A suspect is in custody after a fire at a homeless camp went on to burn nearly an acre near Rancho Cordova.

The incident happened a little before 10 a.m. Monday near Zinfandel Drive and Douglas Road.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found the flames at a homeless camp in a field. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire after it burned about .5 acres.

Metro Fire crews responded to a homeless encampment fire on Zinfandel Dr @ Douglas Rd. Crews quickly extinguished the .5 acre fire without injuries. The fire was investigated, and found to be human caused. A suspect has been identified, and is currently in custody. pic.twitter.com/6pA8WinfNI — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 1, 2022

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused and a suspect has already been arrested. The name of the suspect has not been released.

No injuries were reported.