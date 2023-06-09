Man stabbed at a Sacramento light rail station
SACRAMENTO -- A man was stabbed at a light rail station in Sacramento, said authorities.
The stabbing occurred Friday morning at approximately 7:45 a.m. at the I-80/Watt light rail station.
The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, one man had been detained in connection to the stabbing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.