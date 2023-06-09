Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed at a Sacramento light rail station

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 06/09/2023
Morning headlines - 06/09/2023 01:50

SACRAMENTO -- A man was stabbed at a light rail station in Sacramento, said authorities. 

The stabbing occurred Friday morning at approximately 7:45 a.m. at the I-80/Watt light rail station. 

The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, one man had been detained in connection to the stabbing. 

First published on June 9, 2023 / 9:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.