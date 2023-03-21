1 man hospitalized after a rollover crash in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL -- A man is in the hospital after an early morning rollover crash in Carmichael.

According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning on Fair Oaks Boulevard, near El Camino Avenue.

Officials say it appeared that the truck lost one of its wheels, causing the driver to lose control and hit a street light. The vehicle flipped multiple times before landing in the parking lot of a liquor store.