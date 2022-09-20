1 lane of I-80 in Sierra blocked by jackknifed big rig
TRUCKEE – A jackknifed big rig has a lane of eastbound Interstate 80 blocked Tuesday morning.
The crash happened a little before 7 a.m. near the Floriston exit.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig ended up severely jackknifed.
No injuries have been reported.
Roads across Northern California are still drying out after Monday's showers. Drivers are being urged to take it slow.
