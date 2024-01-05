Elderly man killed in crash after driving through stop sign in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY – An elderly driver was killed in a crash after running through a stop sign in Sutter County Friday afternoon, the Yuba-Sutter CHP said.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Cornelius Avenue near Pleasant Grove Road around 2:30 p.m.

A man in his early 90s was traveling on Cornelius and failed to yield for a stop sign at Pleasant Grove. He was T-boned by another vehicle that was traveling southbound on Pleasant Grove, the CHP said.

The man suffered fatal injuries in the crash while the three people in the other vehicle were not injured. The deceased has not yet been identified.

Cornelius Avenue was closed for some time but has since reopened.

Cornelius Avenue is off Highway 70, about 25 miles north of Sacramento, near East Nicolaus High School.