Watch CBS News
Local News

Elderly man killed in crash after driving through stop sign in Sutter County

By Brandon Downs, Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SUTTER COUNTY – An elderly driver was killed in a crash after running through a stop sign in Sutter County Friday afternoon, the Yuba-Sutter CHP said. 

The two-vehicle crash happened on Cornelius Avenue near Pleasant Grove Road around 2:30 p.m.

A man in his early 90s was traveling on Cornelius and failed to yield for a stop sign at Pleasant Grove. He was T-boned by another vehicle that was traveling southbound on Pleasant Grove, the CHP said.

The man suffered fatal injuries in the crash while the three people in the other vehicle were not injured. The deceased has not yet been identified.

Cornelius Avenue was closed for some time but has since reopened.

Cornelius Avenue is off Highway 70, about 25 miles north of Sacramento, near East Nicolaus High School. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 3:17 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.