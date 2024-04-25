Watch CBS News
1 killed, another hospitalized in head-on crash on Sutter County road

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SUTTER COUNTY - One person is dead and another is in the hospital Thursday evening after a head-on crash on a Sutter County road, the CHP said.

The first call of the crash came in around 3 p.m. in the area of W. Riego Road and Pacific Avenue, which is just east of Highway 99. 

Officers said a Toyota Corolla was heading east on W Riego Road when a pickup truck towing a Bobcat was heading west. 

The driver of the Corolla crossed the double yellow lines and crashed head-on with the pickup truck, officers said. 

The driver of the Corolla died at the scene while the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

First published on April 25, 2024 / 6:23 PM PDT

