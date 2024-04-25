1 killed, another hospitalized in head-on crash on Sutter County road

SUTTER COUNTY - One person is dead and another is in the hospital Thursday evening after a head-on crash on a Sutter County road, the CHP said.

The first call of the crash came in around 3 p.m. in the area of W. Riego Road and Pacific Avenue, which is just east of Highway 99.

Officers said a Toyota Corolla was heading east on W Riego Road when a pickup truck towing a Bobcat was heading west.

The driver of the Corolla crossed the double yellow lines and crashed head-on with the pickup truck, officers said.

The driver of the Corolla died at the scene while the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.