1 killed and 1 in critical condition in Stockton crash involving multiple vehicles

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON -- Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman in Stockton, according to Stockton Police Department. 

The accident happened on Thursday afternoon at Bianchi Road and Townehome Drive, and it involved multiple vehicles. 

When medics arrived, they pronounced the victim, who was in her 60s, dead at the scene. 

Another passenger in her car, a man who was also in his 60s, was sent to a hospital for his injuries. He is currently in critical condition. 

No other injuries were reported. 

First published on May 4, 2023 / 5:53 AM

