Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, 3 others injured in multiple vehicle crash in Amador County

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

AMADOR COUNTY -- One person is dead and three others are injured following a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 88 in Amador County Friday evening, according to Amador Fire.

The crash is in the area of Highway 88 and Silver Drive. Highway 88 is closed in both directions with no estimated time it will reopen.

Traffic is being diverted through Tiger Creek Road, around Highway 88. 

Three other people were injured. Firefighters said one was taken to the hospital via helicopter while two others were transported via a ground ambulance. 

The CHP Amador said a Chevrolet TrailBlazer was heading east and a Ford Explorer was traveling west when the TrailBlazer crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with the Explorer.

The Explorer then went down a steep embankment. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 7:55 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.