1 killed, 3 others injured in multiple vehicle crash in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY -- One person is dead and three others are injured following a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 88 in Amador County Friday evening, according to Amador Fire.

The crash is in the area of Highway 88 and Silver Drive. Highway 88 is closed in both directions with no estimated time it will reopen.

Traffic is being diverted through Tiger Creek Road, around Highway 88.

Three other people were injured. Firefighters said one was taken to the hospital via helicopter while two others were transported via a ground ambulance.

The CHP Amador said a Chevrolet TrailBlazer was heading east and a Ford Explorer was traveling west when the TrailBlazer crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with the Explorer.

The Explorer then went down a steep embankment.

The crash remains under investigation.