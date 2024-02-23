1 killed, 2 others injured in rollover crash in Rancho Cordova

1 killed, 2 others injured in rollover crash in the Rancho Cordova area

RANCHO CORDOVA - One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash in the Rancho Cordova area Friday morning.

The crash happened on Grant Line Road just north of Douglas Road before Raymer Way sometime around 4:30 a.m.

Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, with one person being ejected. That person died at the scene.

Two other people were injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Grant Line Road is closed between Douglas Road and White Rock Road in Rancho Cordova. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

No other information about the crash was available.