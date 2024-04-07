1 killed, 2 others in critical condition in crash on I-5 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 5 in Sacramento early Sunday morning, officials said.
The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to a call just before 4 a.m. of a crash on southbound I-5 near Laguna Boulevard.
This is where they found the three-vehicle collision.
One person died while two others were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, the Sacramento Fire Department said.
Traffic was at a standstill while crews investigated and cleared the scene.
The CHP said the crash is under investigation and they are investigating if DUI was a factor.