Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, 2 others in critical condition in crash on I-5 in Sacramento

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 5 in Sacramento early Sunday morning, officials said. 

The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to a call just before 4 a.m. of a crash on southbound I-5 near Laguna Boulevard. 

This is where they found the three-vehicle collision. 

One person died while two others were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, the Sacramento Fire Department said. 

Traffic was at a standstill while crews investigated and cleared the scene. 

The CHP said the crash is under investigation and they are investigating if DUI was a factor. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on April 7, 2024 / 4:30 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.