1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood

SACRAMENTO — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 400 block of 4th Ave. just after 2:30a.m. and found two male adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to the hospital, and one victim died as a result their injuries. The identity of the victim will be released by the coroners office after next of kin is notified.

The other victim was treated for at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. There is no suspect information at this time.

This shooting marks the 30th homicide of the year in Sacramento, police said.