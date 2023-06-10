1 killed, 1 injured in 36th Avenue shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Homicide detectives on Saturday were investigating a deadly overnight shooting that happened on 36th Avenue in Sacramento.
The Sacramento Police Department said it happened just after 11:20 p.m. Friday. Two male gunshot victims were located in the area.
One of the men was declared dead at the scene. The other was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said there was no suspect information available at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.