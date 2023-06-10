Watch CBS News
1 killed, 1 injured in 36th Avenue shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Homicide detectives on Saturday were investigating a deadly overnight shooting that happened on 36th Avenue in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department said it happened just after 11:20 p.m. Friday. Two male gunshot victims were located in the area.

One of the men was declared dead at the scene. The other was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said there was no suspect information available at this time.

