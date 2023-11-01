Watch CBS News
1 injured in crash involving 7 vehicles on Sacramento-area highway

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Crash on Highway 50 near Rancho Cordova causes slow down
RANCHO CORDOVA — At least one person was hospitalized after a seven-vehicle pile-up on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova, officials said late Wednesday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Sunrise Boulevard.

Photos released by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District show multiple vehicles on their sides with heavy damage.

hwy 50 crash rancho cordova
Metro Fire of Sacramento
hwy 50 crash rancho cordova 2
Metro Fire of Sacramento

The person hospitalized had minor injuries, Metro Fire said.

A Caltrans camera along the highway shows heavy traffic across all five lanes.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash or when the roadway will be cleared.

