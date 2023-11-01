1 injured in crash involving 7 vehicles on Sacramento-area highway

Crash on Highway 50 near Rancho Cordova causes slow down

Crash on Highway 50 near Rancho Cordova causes slow down

Crash on Highway 50 near Rancho Cordova causes slow down

RANCHO CORDOVA — At least one person was hospitalized after a seven-vehicle pile-up on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova, officials said late Wednesday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Sunrise Boulevard.

Photos released by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District show multiple vehicles on their sides with heavy damage.

Metro Fire of Sacramento

Metro Fire of Sacramento

The person hospitalized had minor injuries, Metro Fire said.

A Caltrans camera along the highway shows heavy traffic across all five lanes.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash or when the roadway will be cleared.