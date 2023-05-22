1 injured and 4 arrested in a mall robbery in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD -- Four people have been arrested after they allegedly tried to rob someone at a mall in Fairfield.

Police say three of the suspects are younger than 18 years old.

According to the police, the victim made what they are calling a "large purchase" inside the Solano town center on Sunday when he was followed by two of the suspects into the mall's parking lot.

He was able to lock himself inside his car, but the suspects allegedly used a gun to break open the window and hit him.

Officers were able to arrest both suspects, as well as two other suspects who were allegedly waiting in a getaway car.

The victim was not badly hurt.