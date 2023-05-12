Watch CBS News
1 hurt in Vacaville shooting on Meadows Drive

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

VACAVILLE – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person hurt in Vacaville early Thursday evening.

Vacaville police say dispatchers started getting reports of gunfire along the 100 block of Meadows Drive around 6:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers found one person who was shot. Officers started aid before medics arrived and rushed the person to the hospital.

No updates on the person's condition have been given.

A law enforcement presence was out in the area of Meadows Drive and Markham Avenue throughout the night.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation. 

