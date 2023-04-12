Watch CBS News
1 hurt in shooting on 24th Avenue in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person hurt in Sacramento early Tuesday evening.

Sacramento police say, just after 6 p.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of 24th Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found one man who had been shot.

The man's injuries were not life-threatening, police say. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. No suspects have been identified, police say. 

