1 hurt in shooting on 24th Avenue in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person hurt in Sacramento early Tuesday evening.
Sacramento police say, just after 6 p.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of 24th Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found one man who had been shot.
The man's injuries were not life-threatening, police say. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. No suspects have been identified, police say.
