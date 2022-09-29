Watch CBS News
1 hurt in shooting at Rancho Cordova apartment; suspect in custody

RANCHO CORDOVA – A suspect is in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex in Rancho Cordova late Thursday morning.

The scene is along the 2800 block of La Loma Drive.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at least one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies have a suspect in custody, the sheriff's office says.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. 

First published on September 29, 2022 / 12:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

