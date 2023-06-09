1 hurt in North Sacramento shooting on Shady Leaf Way

SACRAMENTO – One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in North Sacramento late Thursday afternoon.

The scene is along the 5000 block Shady Leaf Way, off of Main Avenue in the Northpointe area.

Sacramento police say officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. One person – only identified by police as an adult at this point – who had been shot at least once was found at the scene.

That person has been taken to the hospital. No information about their condition has been released.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.