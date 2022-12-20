Watch CBS News
Local News

1 hurt in Del Paso Heights shooting

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Shooting under investigation in Del Paso Heights
Shooting under investigation in Del Paso Heights 00:33

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person hurt in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood late Tuesday morning.

The scene is along the 3800 block of Haywood Street.

Sacramento police have confirmed that officers responded around 11:29 am. To investigate a shooting. One victim, a man, was transported from the scene.

No details about the man's condition and exactly what led up to the shooting have been released.

An active investigation is still ongoing in the area. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 12:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.