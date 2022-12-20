1 hurt in Del Paso Heights shooting

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person hurt in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood late Tuesday morning.

The scene is along the 3800 block of Haywood Street.

Sacramento police have confirmed that officers responded around 11:29 am. To investigate a shooting. One victim, a man, was transported from the scene.

No details about the man's condition and exactly what led up to the shooting have been released.

An active investigation is still ongoing in the area.