1 found dead inside Fair Oaks house fire

FAIR OAKS – One person was found dead in a house fire in the Fair Oaks area Saturday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire Department said.

Crews responded to the 4100 block of Thistledown Drive around 6 a.m. where they found smoke inside the house.

Firefighters said they found hoarder conditions with many things hindering the operation.

One person was found inside the home and an investigation is underway to determine whether the person died as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.