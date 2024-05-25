Watch CBS News
1 found dead inside Fair Oaks house fire

By Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

FAIR OAKS – One person was found dead in a house fire in the Fair Oaks area Saturday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire Department said. 

Crews responded to the 4100 block of Thistledown Drive around 6 a.m. where they found smoke inside the house. 

Firefighters said they found hoarder conditions with many things hindering the operation. 

One person was found inside the home and an investigation is underway to determine whether the person died as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

First published on May 25, 2024 / 2:41 PM PDT

