1 driver killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 20 in Sutter County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SUTTER COUNTY – A driver was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 20 in rural Sutter County early Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. near Wyncoop Road.

California Highway Patrol said three vehicles were involved. It appears a Jeep Wrangler crossed over the center line and crashed into two vehicles.

Officers said the driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene; the people who were in the other vehicles had to be airlifted with major injuries.

The name of the driver who died has not been released. 

First published on April 25, 2023 / 2:16 PM

