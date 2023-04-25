1 driver killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 20 in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY – A driver was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 20 in rural Sutter County early Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. near Wyncoop Road.

California Highway Patrol said three vehicles were involved. It appears a Jeep Wrangler crossed over the center line and crashed into two vehicles.

Officers said the driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene; the people who were in the other vehicles had to be airlifted with major injuries.

The name of the driver who died has not been released.