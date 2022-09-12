1 dead, suspect under arrest after shooting in Manteca

MANTECA – A man is dead and a suspect is under arrest after an early morning shooting in Manteca over the weekend.

Manteca police say officers responded to the 200 block of N. Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a victim and stated first aid.

Medics soon pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police say.

Witnesses positively identified the suspect as 33-year-old Manteca resident Edward Lamar Young, Jr. He was quickly arrested several blocks over.

Police have identified the shooting victim as 23-year-old Manteca resident Francisco Lara.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear, but police say the incident is believed to be isolated. No other suspects are wanted.