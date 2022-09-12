Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, suspect under arrest after shooting in Manteca

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/12/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/12/22 04:01

MANTECA – A man is dead and a suspect is under arrest after an early morning shooting in Manteca over the weekend.

Manteca police say officers responded to the 200 block of N. Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a victim and stated first aid.

Medics soon pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police say.

Witnesses positively identified the suspect as 33-year-old Manteca resident Edward Lamar Young, Jr. He was quickly arrested several blocks over.

Police have identified the shooting victim as 23-year-old Manteca resident Francisco Lara.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear, but police say the incident is believed to be isolated. No other suspects are wanted. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 1:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.