1 dead, suspect under arrest after shooting in Manteca
MANTECA – A man is dead and a suspect is under arrest after an early morning shooting in Manteca over the weekend.
Manteca police say officers responded to the 200 block of N. Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a victim and stated first aid.
Medics soon pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police say.
Witnesses positively identified the suspect as 33-year-old Manteca resident Edward Lamar Young, Jr. He was quickly arrested several blocks over.
Police have identified the shooting victim as 23-year-old Manteca resident Francisco Lara.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear, but police say the incident is believed to be isolated. No other suspects are wanted.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.