1 dead and multiple injured in a fatal South Lake Tahoe crash

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- One person has died following a fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe, said authorities.

The accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, just before 5:30 p.m., on Pioneer Trail.

According to California Highway Patrol, two cars that were driving from opposite directions crashed into each other head-on, with one of the cars (a Subaru Impreza) going at 55 miles per hour and the other (A Tesla Model 3) at 45 miles per hour.

The passengers of the Tesla suffered moderate to major injuries and were sent to UC Davis Medical Center.

The driver, however, sustained major injuries and was sent to Barton Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Subaru was also sent to Barton Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.