1 dead in south Sacramento shooting near 65th Street and Sky Parkway

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

The scene is near 65th Street and Sky Parkway. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it appears an argument between two men led up to the shooting.

One of the men has died, deputies say. No suspect information has been released.

Deputies are now canvassing the area for witnesses and any possible surveillance video.

People heading through the area should expect to see an active law enforcement presence for the time being. 

First published on October 12, 2022 / 6:45 AM

