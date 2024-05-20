1 dead in rollover crash on Highway 99 near Yuba City; drugs suspected to be a factor

SUTTER COUNTY – Authorities say drugs are a suspected factor in a rollover crash off Highway 99 that left a driver dead and two other people, including a toddler, hurt.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 2 a.m., officers got a report about a crash on SR-99 near Lincoln Road, south of Yuba City.

First responders found that the driver had been ejected in the crash and was unresponsive.

Medics soon pronounced the driver – a 28-year-old man from Antioch – dead minutes later.

Witnesses told CHP that the car appeared to be weaving heavily just before it turned sharply to the right and went onto the shoulder. Several witnesses stopped at the crash scene to help in the immediate aftermath, officers say.

A 28-year-old Yuba City resident and a three-year-old girl were also in the car at the time of the rollover.

The name of the driver killed in the crash has not been released.

Highway 99 was closed for a few hours due to the crash investigation. It has since reopened.