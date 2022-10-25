Watch CBS News
1 dead in Highway 28 crash between Tahoe City and Carnelian Bay

PLACER COUNTY — A deadly crash had Highway 28 in the Lake Tahoe area closed through most of Tuesday morning. 

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Old County Road, near Dollar Point.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that a van and a semi-truck were involved. 

One person has died in the crash, authorities said. 

Highway 28 was closed for the rest of the morning. It reopened just after 1 p.m.

