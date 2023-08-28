Watch CBS News
19-year-old dead in Elk Grove crash near Willard Parkway and Bilby Road

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ELK GROVE – An early morning crash in Elk Grove left one person dead on Monday.

The scene was near Willard Parkway and Bilby Road.

Elk Grove police said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. Investigators said the sedan was heading down Bilby Road when it struck a curb and then crashed into a tree. 

Authorities have identified the driver, who was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, as being 19 years old. The driver's name has not been released. 

Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, officers said.

The roadway was closed for a time through the early morning hours, but was reopened just before 5 a.m.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 6:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

