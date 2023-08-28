19-year-old dead in Elk Grove crash near Willard Parkway and Bilby Road

ELK GROVE – An early morning crash in Elk Grove left one person dead on Monday.

The scene was near Willard Parkway and Bilby Road.

Elk Grove police said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. Investigators said the sedan was heading down Bilby Road when it struck a curb and then crashed into a tree.

Authorities have identified the driver, who was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, as being 19 years old. The driver's name has not been released.

Elk Grove PD investigating overnight Solo vehicle car crash that has left one individual dead. This is at Willard Pkwy and Bilby Rd. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/fbnBL5fs33 — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) August 28, 2023

Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, officers said.

The roadway was closed for a time through the early morning hours, but was reopened just before 5 a.m.