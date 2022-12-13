1 dead in crash on Sunrise Boulevard in Roseville

One person dead after crash in Roseville

ROSEVILLE – One person has died after an early morning crash in Roseville on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Sunrise Boulevard, north of Twin Oaks Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but authorities confirmed that at least one person died.

No other details, including how many vehicles were involved, have been released at this time.