1 dead in crash on rural road near Wheatland

WHEATLAND – A person has died after a crash along a rural Yuba County road Monday morning.

The scene was on Forty Mile Road, near the Hard Rock Casino but not on their property.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, the crash resulted in a fatality.

However, no other details – including what may have led up to the incident – have been released.

The name of the person has not been released. 

February 6, 2023

